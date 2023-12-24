Partnership Parade Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division march in a parade to celebrate Romania's Great Union Day in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 1, 2022. Soldiers continue to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and reaffirm the commitment to the European continent by engaging in celebrations like the Great Union Day parade, which builds relationships between allied and partner nations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.41 MB) Tags: Army, NATO, Ukraine Response Photo By: Army Sgt. Khalan Moore VIRIN: 221201-A-XG046-034.JPG Photo Gallery