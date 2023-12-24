An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor works on a machine gun.

Weapon Check

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Natashia Zeron, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46, troubleshoots an M240B machine gun as the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group 10, departs Naples, Italy, Dec. 5, 2022. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

Photo Gallery