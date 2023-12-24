Weapon Check

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Natashia Zeron, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46, troubleshoots an M240B machine gun as the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group 10, departs Naples, Italy, Dec. 5, 2022. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.