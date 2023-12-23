Flight Preps Air Force Capt. Michelle Strickland, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prepares for flight during Exercise Falcon Strike 2022 at Amendola Air Base, Italy, Nov. 17, 2022. Falcon Strike 22 gave multiple NATO nations an opportunity to share knowledge and operational procedures. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.92 MB) Tags: NATO, Air Force, Ukraine Response, Falcon Strike Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance VIRIN: 221117-F-QC626-1036.JPG Photo Gallery