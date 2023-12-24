Ocean Ops Sailors connect a NASA line load attenuation mechanism to the NASA Artemis I Orion spacecraft to pull it into the well deck of the USS Portland in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2022. The operation was part of a Defense Department effort to determine best practices for safely retrieving spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.28 MB) Tags: Navy Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Melvin Fatimehin VIRIN: 221211-N-NM271-4173M.JPG Photo Gallery