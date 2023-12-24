Garage Work Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Colton Terrell, a ground electronics systems maintenance technician, gathers tools to install communications equipment on a Bandvagn 206 tracked vehicle in Setermoen, Norway, Dec. 4, 2022. The communications upgrade enables U.S. forces to better communicate during operations and exercises, and sets the groundwork for advanced communications capabilities with NATO allies in the future. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.98 MB) Tags: marine corps Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman VIRIN: 221204-M-DG975-1220.JPG Photo Gallery