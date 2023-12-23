Raptor Return An Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron returns to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 5, 2022. The squadron was forward-deployed to Poland in support of the NATO Air Shielding mission, which provides a near-seamless shield from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, ensuring NATO allies are better able to safeguard and protect alliance territory, populations and forces from air and missile threats. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.79 MB) Tags: air force, partnerships, nato Photo By: Alejandro Pena, Air Force VIRIN: 221205-F-HY271-0102.JPG Photo Gallery