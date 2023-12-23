An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Air Force F-22 Raptor lands at night, with blue lights dotting the flight line.

Raptor Return

An Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron returns to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 5, 2022. The squadron was forward-deployed to Poland in support of the NATO Air Shielding mission, which provides a near-seamless shield from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, ensuring NATO allies are better able to safeguard and protect alliance territory, populations and forces from air and missile threats.

Photo Gallery