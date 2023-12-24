An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two ships sail next to each other.

Side by Side

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush sails alongside the Italian navy's ITS Carabiniere during combined operations in the Tyrrhenian Sea, Dec. 6, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

Photo Gallery