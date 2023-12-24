An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers strap a mannequin to a stretcher while other soldiers look on.

Evacuation Rehearsal

Army Spc. Laura Barlow and Army Sgt. Vanessa Morales, combat medic specialists assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, strap a military training mannequin to a stretcher during a medical evacuation rehearsal at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 3, 2022. Task Force Orion has been deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine mission to ensure the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued by the United States.

