Evacuation Rehearsal

Army Spc. Laura Barlow and Army Sgt. Vanessa Morales, combat medic specialists assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, strap a military training mannequin to a stretcher during a medical evacuation rehearsal at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 3, 2022. Task Force Orion has been deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine mission to ensure the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued by the United States.