Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman dressed as Santa Claus guides rows of large military aircraft on a runway.

Santa Supervision

Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Furnary uses a radio to communicate with C-130 pilots during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 10, 2022. Airmen from the U.S. and partner nations delivered 209 bundles of humanitarian aid totaling more than 71,000 pounds of cargo to 22,000 remote Micronesian islanders during the mission.

