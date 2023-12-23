An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An aircraft approaches another aircraft for midair refueling.

Aerial Refueling

An E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, assigned to NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., for refueling over Romania, Dec. 8, 2022. An E-3A aircraft aids airspace defense with fighter control, search and rescue, missile defense and maritime operations support.

Photo Gallery