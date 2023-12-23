Aerial Refueling An E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, assigned to NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., for refueling over Romania, Dec. 8, 2022. An E-3A aircraft aids airspace defense with fighter control, search and rescue, missile defense and maritime operations support. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.23 MB) Tags: NATO, air force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Imani West VIRIN: 221208-F-HO957-1246A.JPG Photo Gallery