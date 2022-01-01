An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two Army vehicles sit across from each other while being checked by a soldier.

MRAP Training

Soldiers assigned to the Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, conduct driver training and maintenance checks on mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 6, 2022. Task Force Orion is deployed to Germany in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine mission.

Photo Gallery