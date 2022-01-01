MRAP Training Soldiers assigned to the Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, conduct driver training and maintenance checks on mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 6, 2022. Task Force Orion is deployed to Germany in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine mission. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.91 MB) Tags: army, Ukraine Response Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna, New York National Guard VIRIN: 221106-Z-UA416-006.JPG Photo Gallery