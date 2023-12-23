An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman illuminated by red light assembles a satellite.

Green Goblin

Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Walker assembles a satellite during Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Dec. 7, 2022. The exercise provides night-vision training to prepare airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments.

Photo Gallery