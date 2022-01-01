Speaking With Spouses Service members assigned to the 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion meet with spouses of Niger Armed Forces members at Air Base 201 in Niger, Dec. 27, 2022. The group discussed ways to promote the association within the Nigerien armed forces and the local community, as well as coordinating with other Nigerien women's associations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.52 MB) Tags: africom, africa command Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Matkin VIRIN: 221227-Z-CC902-1022W.JPG Photo Gallery