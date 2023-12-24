An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier visually inspects rows of Bradley vehicles.

Bradley Inspection

Army Sgt. Ryan Townsend inspects Bradley Fighting Vehicles as they are parked within the ARC Integrity vessel at a dock in North Charleston, S.C., Jan. 25, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command shipped more than 60 Bradleys as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine.

Photo Gallery