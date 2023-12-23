Snowy Welcome Idahoans welcome sailors assigned to the pre-commissioned nuclear powered attack submarine USS Idaho during a parade at the winter carnival in McCall, Idaho, Jan. 28, 2023. The sailors are on a weeklong tour of the state aimed at familiarizing them with 'all things Idaho.' The USS Idaho will be the fifth Navy ship to be named for the state. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.28 MB) Tags: navy Photo By: Army Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur VIRIN: 230128-Z-AY311-1181.JPG Photo Gallery