An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors shake hands with large groups of people as they walk along a snowy road.

Snowy Welcome

Idahoans welcome sailors assigned to the pre-commissioned nuclear powered attack submarine USS Idaho during a parade at the winter carnival in McCall, Idaho, Jan. 28, 2023. The sailors are on a weeklong tour of the state aimed at familiarizing them with 'all things Idaho.' The USS Idaho will be the fifth Navy ship to be named for the state.

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.28 MB)
  • Tags: navy
  • Photo By: Army Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur VIRIN: 230128-Z-AY311-1181.JPG
Photo Gallery