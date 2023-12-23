Howitzer Training

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Platoon, Bull Battery, 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division use M109A7 Paladin howitzers during a live-fire exercise in Toruń, Poland, Jan. 17, 2023. The 1st Infantry Division is working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.