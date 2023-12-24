Getting Ready Army Sgt. Ryan Townsend, 841st Transportation Battalion operations hatch foreman, helps prepare a Bradley fighting vehicle for overseas transport at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, S.C., Jan. 25, 2023. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.57 MB) Tags: army, transportation command, Ukraine Response Photo By: Oz Suguitan, U.S. Transportation Command VIRIN: 230125-F-SK383-1827.JPG Photo Gallery