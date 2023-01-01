An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Interior view of an aircraft filled with people and cargo.

Globemaster Support

Urban Search and Rescue members from Fairfax County, Va., sit aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 7, 2023, as the base supports earthquake response efforts in Turkey. The U.S. Agency for International Development is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance following the worst earthquake to hit the region in nearly a century.

Photo Gallery