Globemaster Support Urban Search and Rescue members from Fairfax County, Va., sit aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 7, 2023, as the base supports earthquake response efforts in Turkey. The U.S. Agency for International Development is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance following the worst earthquake to hit the region in nearly a century. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.63 MB) Tags: air force, humanitarian, disaster response, turkey Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Faith Barron VIRIN: 230207-F-MO780-1004R.JPG Photo Gallery