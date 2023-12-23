An official website of the United States Government 
Sailors pull white canvas-type material aboard a small waterborne vessel against a dark blue sky.

Balloon Recovery

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down the balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters on Feb. 4. Active-duty, Reserve, National Guard and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration and FBI ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts.

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.54 MB)
  • Tags: navy
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson VIRIN: 230205-N-QA919-0182Y.JPG
