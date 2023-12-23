Awards Ceremony More than 200 members assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, 521st Air Mobility Wing, 86th Airlift Wing, and the 52nd Fighter Wing receive Air Force decorations during an award ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2023. The units were recognized for their work with Polish and civilian counterparts supporting relief efforts for Ukraine. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.4 MB) Tags: air force, ukraine response Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow VIRIN: 230203-F-IT949-1017C.JPG Photo Gallery