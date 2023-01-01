Fresh Water Marine Corps Cpl. Gage Wesley, left, gives a Sri Lankan navy medical officer a sample of fresh water from a lightweight water purification system during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise in Mullikulam, Sri Lanka, Jan. 23, 2023. The event was part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Sri Lanka, a bilateral exercise between the United States and Sri Lanka. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.06 MB) Tags: marine corps, indo-pacific, partnerships , sri lanka Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Brendan Custer VIRIN: 230123-M-QS584-1147A.JPG Photo Gallery