An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine holds a hose and watches as a foreign service member drinks water.

Fresh Water

Marine Corps Cpl. Gage Wesley, left, gives a Sri Lankan navy medical officer a sample of fresh water from a lightweight water purification system during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise in Mullikulam, Sri Lanka, Jan. 23, 2023. The event was part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Sri Lanka, a bilateral exercise between the United States and Sri Lanka.

Photo Gallery