An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An aircraft uses skis to taxi on a snowy runway.

Deep Freeze

A ski-equipped Hercules aircraft taxis along a compacted snow ice runway at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 4, 2023. The aircraft is assigned to the Air Force's 139th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, which is supporting Operation Deep Freeze, a joint military mission to resupply the nation's Antarctic stations each year.

Photo Gallery