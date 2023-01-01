Incirlik Arrival Members of a U.S. Agency for International Development disaster assistance response team unload cargo from an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft after arriving at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. The team is assigned to lead the U.S. government humanitarian response following a series of earthquakes that struck central-southern Turkey on Feb. 6. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.28 MB) Tags: air force, humanitarian, disaster relief, turkey Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman VIRIN: 230208-F-DR389-1154R.JPG Photo Gallery