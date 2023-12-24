Snowmobile Convoy

Marines assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conduct a convoy during a snowmobile course as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 2, 2023. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements which enhance overall interoperability of the Marine Corps with allies and partners.