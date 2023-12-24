NATO Mission

A CH-47F Chinook helicopter is unloaded from a C-17 Globemaster III during a foreign military sales mission at Torrejón Air Base, Spain, Jan. 16, 2023. The U.S. and Spain recognize the central importance of the NATO alliance in ensuring transatlantic peace and security. As NATO allies for 40 years, the U.S. and Spain are steadfastly committed to providing NATO with ready forces and capabilities, strengthening transatlantic ties.