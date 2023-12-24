An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An air-cushioned landing craft moves through the water.

Balloon Recovery

Sailors operate an air-cushioned landing craft during recovery efforts of a high-altitude surveillance balloon in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 8, 2023. U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority brought down the balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters on Feb. 4.

Photo Gallery