A group of Marines hike up a mountain in the snow with rucks on their backs.

Snow Trek

Marines assigned to the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a hike during Marine Rotational Force- Europe 23.1 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 29, 2023. The mission focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements which enhance the overall interoperability of the Marine Corps with allies and partners.

