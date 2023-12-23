An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen load equipment onto an aircraft.

Loading Equipment

Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron work together to load Department of Energy equipment onto a C-5 Super Galaxy at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 31, 2023. The Air Force partnered with the DOE to deliver critical equipment to Ukraine in efforts to bolster the nation’s energy infrastructure.

