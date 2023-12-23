Loading Equipment Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron work together to load Department of Energy equipment onto a C-5 Super Galaxy at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 31, 2023. The Air Force partnered with the DOE to deliver critical equipment to Ukraine in efforts to bolster the nation’s energy infrastructure. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.35 MB) Tags: Air Force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera VIRIN: 230131-F-XY111-1147.JPG Photo Gallery