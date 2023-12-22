An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines lined up on snowmobiles participate in a training exercise.

Snowmobile Mission

Marine Corps 1st Lt. Zachary Cook, a platoon commander assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division participates in a snowmobile course as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 31, 2023. The mission focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements which enhance the overall interoperability of the Marine Corps with allies and partners.

