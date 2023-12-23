Extraction Exercise

Army Sgt. Hunter Champe, assigned to the 2nd Platoon, Bastion Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts an extraction at the Novo Selo Training Site, Bulgaria, Feb. 3, 2023. The exercise enhances the soldier's abilities to carry out proper tactical movement plans through enemy territory in urban situations. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.