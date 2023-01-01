Recovery Operations Sailors prepare material recovered from a high-altitude surveillance balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Va., during operations in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 10, 2023. U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down the balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.98 MB) Tags: air force, navy, northern command Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach VIRIN: 230210-N-XI307-1026A.JPG Photo Gallery