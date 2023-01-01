An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor examines a pallet containing parts of a balloon on a ship.

Recovery Operations

Sailors prepare material recovered from a high-altitude surveillance balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Va., during operations in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 10, 2023. U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down the balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023.

