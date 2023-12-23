An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier looks through the scope of a howitzer.

Setting Targets

A soldier assigned to the Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment aligns an M777 155mm howitzer to its target coordinates during certification training as part of Exercise Dragoon Ready 23 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 9, 2023. The exercise is designed to ensure readiness and enhance proficiency to improve interoperability with NATO allies.

Photo Gallery