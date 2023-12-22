On Target

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Katie Callejatufino, an ammunition technician assigned to the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, engages targets during live-fire training as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 11, 2023. The mission focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements which enhance the overall interoperability of the Marine Corps with allies and partners.