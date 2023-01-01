An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman prepares to load equipment.

Loading Equipment

An Air Force airman assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron prepares to load a piece of critical equipment onto a C-5 Super Galaxy at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 31, 2023. The equipment is part of a $53 million humanitarian package being sent to Ukraine to support the country’s energy infrastructure.

