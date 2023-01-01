An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers run to board a helicopter as part of a training mission.

Urban Training

Soldiers assigned to the Hard Rock Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division and the Hellenic XXV Armored Brigade, conduct military operations in urban terrain during Exercise Thracian Cooperation-23 in Greece, Feb. 13, 2023. 101st Airborne units will support V Corps’ mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent.

Photo Gallery