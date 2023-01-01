Urban Training

Soldiers assigned to the Hard Rock Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division and the Hellenic XXV Armored Brigade, conduct military operations in urban terrain during Exercise Thracian Cooperation-23 in Greece, Feb. 13, 2023. 101st Airborne units will support V Corps’ mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent.