Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen work to get a large pallet of supplies off an aircraft.

Emergency Support

Air Force airmen assist humanitarian relief efforts by offloading a 52-bed emergency field hospital tent at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 10, 2023. The hospital components will be transported commercially to Antakya, Turkey, to provide medical support for victims of the country’s massive earthquake.

