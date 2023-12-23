Mediterranean Ops A Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46 takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 14, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.38 MB) Tags: Navy, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Seaman Nicholas Avis VIRIN: 230214-N-EL850-2215.JPG Photo Gallery