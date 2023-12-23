Mutual Training U.S. and German troops provide training to their counterparts at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023. The training helps provide familiarity with the F-16 for the base's fire and emergency response personnel as the location is a possible divert base during local sorties out of Spangdahlem Air Base. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.65 MB) Tags: NATO, Air Force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler VIRIN: 230215-F-SS755-798.JPG Photo Gallery