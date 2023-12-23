An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Troops stand next to an aircraft on a runway.

Mutual Training

U.S. and German troops provide training to their counterparts at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023. The training helps provide familiarity with the F-16 for the base's fire and emergency response personnel as the location is a possible divert base during local sorties out of Spangdahlem Air Base.

