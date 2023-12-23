An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing full military gear helps delivers humanitarian aid supplies along with other soldiers and civilians.

Humanitarian Aid

Army 1st Sgt. Christopher Norris, a CH-47F Chinook crew chief, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, delivers humanitarian aid supplies in Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 16, 2023. The 1AD CAB provides dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2, operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, and U.S. European Command as part of the international Turkish disaster relief efforts.

Photo Gallery