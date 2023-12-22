Getting the Shot Army Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson teaches Kenyan children how to use a camera during a medical civic action program in Archers Post, Kenya, Feb.18, 2023. The U.S. Army and Kenyan Defense Forces partnered with Samburu County Department of Health to host a free medical clinic for local residents during Justified Accord, a multinational exercise, at Archers Post Sub County Hospital. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.05 MB) Tags: africa, exercises, partnerships, kenya, Justified Accord Photo By: Army Cpl. Genesis Miranda VIRIN: 230218-A-LA480-0081M.JPG Photo Gallery