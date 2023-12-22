An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Tuskegee Airman shares a laugh with another airman.

Special Moment

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. James Harvey, a Tuskegee Airman, speaks with Air Force Capt. Nic Young during the ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ event in Charleston, S.C., Feb. 16, 2023. ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation.

