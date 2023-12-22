Thunderbolt Growl Air Force airmen climb onto an A-10 Thunderbolt II to perform a post-flight inspection during Operation Forward Tiger at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Feb. 16, 2023. The exercise is designed to increase combat readiness and enhance humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities with U.S. partners and allies throughout the Caribbean. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.17 MB) Tags: air force, Operation Forward Tiger Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith VIRIN: 230216-F-NC874-0056A.JPG Photo Gallery