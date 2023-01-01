Legacy Landing An Air Force C-130 Hercules prepares to land at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Feb. 16, 2023, while transporting participants for Accelerating the Legacy 2023. The aviation heritage event honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy and offers professional development and networking opportunities to total force airmen, inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.28 MB) Tags: Air Force Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III VIRIN: 230216-F-DY859-9674M.JPG Photo Gallery