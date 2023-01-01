Relief Supplies

A soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, loads relief supplies on a CH-47F Chinook helicopter at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 18, 2023. The 101st Airborne Division supports the dynamic lift capability of the 1AD CAB in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey.