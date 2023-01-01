Solemn Ceremony Sailors and a Marine aboard the USS Arlington lift a casket during a burial at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 24, 2023. The Navy's Burial at Sea Program enables families of service members and veterans to provide for the final disposition of their loved one's cremated or casketed remains as part of a special onboard ceremony. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.62 MB) Tags: marine corps, navy Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino VIRIN: 230224-N-PC065-1145.JPG Photo Gallery