An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Navy officer discuss NATO housing for victims of the earthquakes in Turkiye

New Housing

Navy Adm. Stuart B. Munsch observes and discusses the establishment of NATO temporary housing for people affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye as a site for a camp is being prepared near Iskenderun Naval Base, Türkiye, Feb. 24, 2023. The work on the ground prepared the site to ensure that a camp could rapidly be built once containers of temporary housing arrive at the site.

Photo Gallery