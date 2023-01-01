Night Fire Firefighters put out a fire during training for Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 22, 2023. Cope North is an annual exercise that hones vital readiness skills. It included firefighters from the U.S. Air Force and Navy, as well as the Royal Australian Air Force and Guam Fire Department. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.19 MB) Tags: Fire training, Guam, Air Force, Cope North Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins VIRIN: 230222-F-VS136-1086Y.JPG Photo Gallery