Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers wearing headlamps lean over a simulated patient.

Simulated Surgery

Army Capt. Megan Honeywell and Army Capt. Megan Gross, emergency trauma nurses, treat a simulated patient during the tactical trauma reaction and evacuation crossover course at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023. The two-day exercise familiarizes military and civilian medical personnel with critical trauma skills relevant to both the hospital setting as well as a combat environment.

