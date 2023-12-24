Simulated Surgery

Army Capt. Megan Honeywell and Army Capt. Megan Gross, emergency trauma nurses, treat a simulated patient during the tactical trauma reaction and evacuation crossover course at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023. The two-day exercise familiarizes military and civilian medical personnel with critical trauma skills relevant to both the hospital setting as well as a combat environment.