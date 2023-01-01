Loading Links Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Williams loads GAU-17 linked ammunition during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. The large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers and fires across a distributed maritime environment. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.18 MB) Tags: Marine Corps Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Chan VIRIN: 230216-M-MO098-1421T.JPG Photo Gallery