In Formation The USS Leyte Gulf, bottom left, sails in formation with Italian navy ships in the Ionian Sea, Feb. 21, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2 MB) Tags: Navy, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery VIRIN: 230221-N-TC847-1202.JPG Photo Gallery